Maloney peels off Nadler’s Jewish support in redrawn 12 Congressional District Primary

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney is continuing to peel away Jewish constituent support from U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler as the two longtime Democratic lawmakers battle it out in New York’s redrawn 12th Congressional District.

The district is situated entirely in Manhattan and is likely the most Jewish in the country. Nadler, 75, is the only remaining Jewish House member in New York City — a fact he highlighted last month during the Met Council’s annual legislative breakfast.

But one plugged in and knowledgable Jewish source said Maloney, 76, a Presbyterian has continued and growing Jewish support.

“She [Maloney] has a tremendous amount of Jewish support on the Upper East Side of Manhattan which she has represented for many years. And she’s done a very good job of reaching out to the Jewish community over the last few years so she’ll definitely have larger support than expected on the Upper West Side,” said the source.

The source noted that many in the Jewish community remember well that while Nadler supported former President Barack Obama’s controversial 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Maloney voted against it, agreeing with Israel’s stance that endangered peace in the Middle East and beyond.

The source’s comments come after Jewish Insider reported Wednesday that Elisha Wiesel, the son and only child of the late Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel, is endorsing Maloney.

“Carolyn is a close friend to the Jewish community, and her legislative priorities, votes and actions back up her words of support,” Wiesel told Jewish Insider. “She has always been a strong and consistent supporter of Israel, and is a great example to other leaders of how progressive politics and support for Israel can co-exist. Her leadership on the Never Again Holocaust Education Act has made a real difference in Jewish education in this country.”

Wiesel, who lives on the Upper West Side, currently serves on the board of Zioness, a progressive advocacy group that has worked with Maloney to confront allegations of antisemitism within the Women’s March.

Maloney said in a statement to the publication that Wiesel “carries on the legacy of his father” in “advocating for human rights around the world. From his efforts to protect the Uyghurs in China to his defense of the LGBTQ community and his opposition to the Muslim ban, Elisha Wiesel has been a strong voice for tolerance, justice and understanding.”

“He has fought against growing antisemitism in the United States and efforts to delegitimize the state of Israel,” she told JI. “I am proud to have his endorsement and to stand with him in support of persecuted communities.”

The publication reported both candidates are viewed as strong supporters of Israel and have built deep ties with Jewish leaders in New York City and beyond. They have each earned dual endorsements from the Jewish Democratic Council of America as well as a new political action committee affiliated with AIPAC, the powerful pro-Israel lobbying group. J Street, which leans to the left, is supporting Nadler’s campaign.

Also running in the Democratic Primary is Suraj Patel, a self-described “pragmatic progressive” who recently received the endorsement from Andrew Yang.

The primary is Aug. 23.