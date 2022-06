Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

In this edition of Meet the Candidates 2022, Emmy Award winning host Jane Hanson is in conversation with Renee Collymore, a Democrat candidate for State Committee and District Leader in Assembly District 57. Born and raised in her district, Collymore is devoted to fighting the issues facing the community she loves so dearly. Her top three priorities are public safety, sanitation, and the rising cost of living. For more videos like this, visit PoliticsNY on YouTube.