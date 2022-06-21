NY Lawmakers on the Move, June 21, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

QBP Richards to host inaugural Queens promotes peace conference

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, in recognition of Gun Violence Awareness Month, will host his inaugural Queens Promotes Peace Conference this month honoring local crisis management and cure violence organizations for their critical work and connecting Queens families with the resources they need to stay safe this summer and beyond.

“We cannot simply police and prosecute crime away. True community-first public safety requires us to engage and uplift those organizations on the ground doing life-saving work every single day, and that’s exactly the mission of our Queens Promotes Peace Conference,” said Richards.

The Queens Promotes Peace Conference will shine a spotlight on the organizations that uplift children and adults dealing with the root causes of crime that plague our communities, such as access to housing and employment insecurity, a lack of mental health resources and mentoring services and much more.

The conference will be headlined by a panel discussion on what true peace in local Queens communities looks like, featuring Queens’ crisis management leaders and moderated by Deputy Borough President Ebony Young. Additional programming will include self-defense training courtesy of the NYPD, a mindful meditation session and tabling by participating community support organizations.

The conference is slated for 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 29 at the Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Hall, 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens. Members of the public who wish to attend the conference can RSVP at queensbp.org/rsvp.

Simon, Myrie host Gun Violence Prevention virtual forum

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon (D-Brooklyn) and Senator Zellnor Myrie (D-Brooklyn) Wednesday will hold a Gun Violence Prevention Virtual Forum.

The forum will feature New Yorkers Against Gun Violence and Gays Against Guns. Discussion will center around recent legislation the state just passed, the pending federal legislation, local youth intervention programs, and how to take action against gun violence.

The event is slated for 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, 6:30-8pm. Please RSVP for the zoom link to [email protected] or fill out this quick form.

Simon will also hold her ‘Java with Jo Anne this week. Is there a community issue or current event you’re passionate about? Come and talk with Simon about it. She will also discuss highlights of the recent legislative session.

This Java will be in person from 10-11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 23 outside at the President Street Community Garden, 222 5th Ave., in Park Slope Brooklyn. Please RSVP here.

Cabán, Hudson look to establish commission on LGTBQIA+ older adults within the department for the aging

City Council Members Tiffany Cabán (D-Queens), chair of the Committee on Women and Gender Equity; and Crystal Hudson (D-Brooklyn), chair of the Committee on Aging will hold a joint committee hearing today to discuss establishing a commission on LGTBQIA+ older adults within the Department for the Aging (DIFTA).

This bill would require the DIFTA to establish a commission for LGBTQIA+ older adults and aging within the department. The commission’s goals would be to identify challenges, share best practices, and develop expert recommendations on ways to improve the quality of life of LGBTQIA+ older adults.

The commission would also be be required to submit two reports: the first report no later than one year after enactment, and the second report no later than two years after submission of the first report.

The hybrid meeting is open to the public and slated for 10 a.m. at the Council Chambers at City Hall in Lower Manhattan. Here is the Livestream.

Addabbo Brings senior gadgets presentation to Ridgewood Senior Center

Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr. (D-Queens) this week is partnering with Beacon Eldercare, Inc. to bring a Senior Gadgets Presentation to the Peter Cardella Senior Center in Ridgewood this month.

This presentation, run by Yvonne Murphy, MA, CEO and founder of Beacon Eldercare, will give all attendees of the senior center an in-depth look at several different affordable gadgets that can make senior citizens’ lives easier.

“My office has partnered with Beacon Eldercare earlier in the year for a virtual presentation on these senior gadgets, and I am happy to be able to bring her in front of a live audience this time around,” Addabbo, a member of the Senate Aging Committee, said. “As we age many aspects of life that we previously took for granted can become more difficult. The items displayed during the presentation are specifically designed to help seniors overcome these obstacles and have proven to be beneficial for the senior population.”

The event is slated for 10:45-11:45 a.m., Wednesday, June 22 at the Peter Cardella Senior Center, 68-52 Fresh Pond Road in Ridgewood, Queens.