Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

In this edition of Meet the Candidates 2022, Emmy Award winning host Jane Hanson talks to George Santos who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives in New York’s Third Congressional District. The Republican candidate is devoted to upholding the ideals of the American Dream, and hopes to refocus the government on the American people rather than the special interests of politicians. For similar videos, visit PoliticsNY on YouTube.