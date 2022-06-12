LGBTQ+ Power Players: Carol Bullock, Pride Center of Staten Island

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

This month, which will mark the 53rd anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, is a time for reflection and resolution as much as it is a time for celebration. While great strides have been made along the path to equity, the battle still blazes. Our list of LGBTQ+ Power Players honors the incredible individuals who fan the flames of progress, who nurture and protect their community, who invite others to abandon their fear and embrace love.

Carol Bullock, the executive director of the Pride Center of Staten Island, is one such individual. When Carol joined the Center, she didn’t have much nonprofit experience, but she felt within her a drive to give back and serve her community. The Pride Center of Staten Island offers mental health counseling, confidential HIV testing and education, youth programs, elder programs, even a dog therapy program! All for FREE.

Check out the Pride Center of Staten Island at www.pridecentersi.org

@pridecentersi on Instagram

@PrideTgnc on Twitter