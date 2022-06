Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

In this edition of Meet the Candidates 2022, Emmy Award winning host Jane Hanson speaks with Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, who is running to retain her seat in New York’s 11th Congressional District. Malliotakis hopes to continue in her work to improve New York’s infrastructure. The sole Republican member of the New York City Congressional delegation understands the importance of bipartisan compromise to combat issues like public safety. Visit PoliticsNY on YouTube for similar videos.