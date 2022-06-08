2022 Meet the Candidates: Toby Ann Stavisky for State Senate District 11

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

In the latest edition of Meet the Candidates 2022, Emmy Award winning host Jane Hanson talks to Toby Ann Stavisky, the incumbent State Senator in District 16 who is now running in the new District 11. Stavisky has represented parts of the new district given previous redistricting during her 23 years serving in the State Legislature, and looks forward to meeting her new voter base. Stavisky continues to champion public safety and good education, which she believes are critical issues no matter where the lines are drawn. For similar videos, visit PoliticsNY on YouTube.