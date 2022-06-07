2022 Meet the Candidates: Carolyn B. Maloney for Congressional District 12

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Today on Meet the Candidates 2022, Emmy Award winning host Jane Hanson speaks with the longtime incumbent from Congressional District 12 Carolyn B. Maloney. The Congresswoman is facing a challenging August Primary given the new Congressional District lines, but she is determined to maintain her position and continue enact positive changes for her constituents. Maloney is particularly focused on protecting the rights of women and families, and is looking forward to furthering the work she’s already done to improve education and healthcare for New Yorkers. For more videos like this, visit PoliticsNY on YouTube.