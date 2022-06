Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Today on Meet the Candidates 2022, Emmy Award winning host Jane Hanson speaks with Ashmi Sheth, a candidate in the highly contentious race for New York’s Twelfth Congressional District. Sheth is determined to be a representative for low-income New Yorkers who are shouldering the brunt of the growing housing, food, educational, and economic crises. She hopes to bring to Washington a modern vision of what policy can look like. Visit PoliticsNY on YouTube for similar videos.