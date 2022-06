Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

In the latest edition of Meet the Candidates 2022, Emmy Award winning host Jane Hanson is joined by Elba Rose Galvan, who is running for Surrogate’s Court Judge in New York County. With over 25 years of experience as an attorney in New York and 5 years as a Surrogate Court Referee, Galvan hopes to step into this position to aid litigants with diligence, passion, and dedication. Visit PoliticsNY on YouTube for more videos like this.