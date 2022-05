Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Today on Meet the Candidates 2022, Emmy Award winning host Jane Hanson talks to Tony Simone, a candidate for State Assembly District 75. Mr. Simone has the endorsement of the longtime incumbent Richard Gottfried, who is retiring this year. Mr. Simone is particularly focused on the hot button national issues of abortion rights and gun rights, and hopes to create legislation in the Assembly to protect New Yorkers. Visit PoliticsNY on YouTube for more videos like this.