Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

In this edition of Meet the Candidates 2022, Emmy Award winning host Jane Hanson talks to New York State Assembly candidate Shawanna Vaughn, who is running in District 70. The founder of the mass incarceration reform organization Silent Cry intends to push forward a mass incarceration mental health bill that she herself has written, as well as other self-penned policy and legislation. For more videos like this, visit PoliticsNY on YouTube.