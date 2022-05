Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

In this edition of Meet the Candidates 2022, Emmy Award winning host Jane Hanson talks to Jabari Brisport, the incumbent State Senator in the 25th District. The former public school teacher is running for reelection in the August Primary, hoping to continue working to increase funding for public education and further protection for members of the LGBTQ+ community. For more videos like this, visit PoliticsNY on YouTube.