In this edition of Meet the Candidates 2022, Emmy Award winning host Jane Hanson speaks with Olanike Alabi, a first time candidate running in New York State Assembly District 57. Alabi gained experience during her twelve years as a State Committee Member and District leader, and plans to use her knowledge and passion to truly represent her district address the issues that matter most to her community. For more videos like this, visit PoliticsNY on YouTube.