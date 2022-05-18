Meet the Candidates 2022: Joshua Chan for Congressional District 3

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

In this edition of Meet the Candidates 2022, Emmy Award winning host Jane Hanson speaks with Joshua Chan. The twenty year old Chan is running for Congress in New York’s 9th Congressional District, and is technically too young to hold the seat. Thus, Chan is running an issue focused campaign to raise awareness and for issues he feels aren’t being properly addressed by the current House of Representatives. His aim is to be a voice for the Latino communities of Long Island. Visit PoliticsNY on YouTube for more videos like this.