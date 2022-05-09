NY Lawmakers on the Move, May 9, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Brewer Introduces Legislation to Expand Awareness of Pediatric Emergency Rooms

City Council Member Gale A. Brewer (D-Manhattan) in partnership with Council Member Justin L. Brannan (D-Brooklyn) has introduced legislation that would require the Department of Health and Mental Health (DOHMH) to compile a publicly available list of pediatric emergency rooms, their locations, and available medical services—and advertise that information among parents, caregivers, and to 311 callers, since not every ER is a pediatric-capable one.

Under the measure, DOHMH would be required to coordinate with hospitals to provide the list to parents of infants born in the city and to provide the list to pediatricians for distribution to parents. Additionally, DOHMH would be required to provide the list to the Department of Education and childcare programs to be distributed to parents and guardians of children enrolled in child care programs and grade 3-K through grade 8, at least once a year.

As the healthcare system recovers from an unprecedented and sustained strain on the workforce and resources, it is necessary that all New Yorkers be empowered to navigate a still-burdened emergency services system.

In many communities across New York City, children are disproportionately impacted by ailments such as asthma. This legislation would inform parents of local healthcare establishments that can quickly and most effectively respond to pediatric emergency needs.

“For those of us who have had or do have small children, we know that in a moment of crisis we want to be able to respond to that emergency as quickly as possible. Not all parents are aware that not all emergency rooms are equipped to respond to pediatric needs. That is why I am introducing legislation that would require easy-to-access resources and community engagement to empower parents across the city to quickly identify places of care for their children,” said Brewer.

AM Rosenthal Introduces Legislation to Protect New York Abortion Providers

Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal (D-Manhattan), in the aftermath of the leak of the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision establishing that women have a constitutionally protected right to abortion, announced her new legislation to protect New York’s reproductive healthcare workers who provide legal abortions to people who travel to New York from states where abortion is or will be outlawed.

“The ability to control one’s body is a fundamental human right that should not be denied any woman,” said Rosenthal, chair of the Committee on Social Services. “The Supreme Court’s imminent decision overturning 50 years of well-settled precedent infantilizes and imperils women, many of whom will be forced to overcome significant obstacles or endure dangerous conditions to access lifesaving abortion services. New York must and will become an abortion safe haven for women from all across the country.”

The bills, A.9718 and A9768, will protect any medical provider who, acting in compliance with New York State law and within their scope of practice, provides an abortion or related reproductive services to any person from a state where abortion is illegal, against any medical malpractice claims or professional discipline related to those abortion services.

Sanders Congratulates Former Staffer on Being Named White House Press Secretary

State Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-Queens) on Friday congratulated Queens Village native Karine Jean-Pierre, his former staffer during his time as a City Council Member, for being named the new White House Press Secretary making her the first black woman and member of the LGBTQ community to fill the role.

“I saw great potential in her when she held a leadership role on my staff and I see great potential in her now. This is such a momentous step forward for so many groups who have been marginalized in the past and creates a more diverse team in the presidential administration, demonstrating that President Biden is dedicated to surrounding himself with people who are representative of the diverse population of this country,” said Sanders.

Jeffries Secures $800,000 for Fresh Creek Tide Bates Project

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn, Queens) today will announce that he secured $800,000 in funding for the Fresh Creek Tide Gates Project through the government funding law.

The money will help fund the design and construction of a tide gate in the Fresh Creek portion of Canarsie that would reduce inflow into the sewer network to protect both residential and commercial properties from flooding.

The Fresh Creek portion of Canarsie is prone to tidal flooding and the majority is within the 100-year and 500-year floodplain, and residents regularly experience basement flooding from water backing into their drainage system. The reduction of the strain on the sewer system will also enhance the ability of first responders to reach emergencies in the area during a heavy rainfall event accompanied by a storm surge. Such flooding and extreme weather events are only expected to get worse as sea levels rise as a result of climate change.

Jeffries will make the announcement at 11:30 a.m., today, May 9 at 108th Street and Avenue K in Canarsie, Brooklyn.