2022 Meet the Candidates: Rana Abdelhamid, Congressional District 12

In this edition of PoliticsNY Meet the Candidates 2022, Emmy Award-winning host Jane Hanson talks to Rana Abdelhamid, who is running for the 12th District Congressional Seat. Born and raised in Queens, Rana has been organizing in her community since she was 14 years old. A graduate of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, Rana plans to address the housing crisis if she is elected, and wants to fight for national rent control, funding for public housing, and ultimately, for more affordable units. Rana is also trained in martial arts and has a black belt in karate, and has used her expertise in that area to train young girls in surrounding communities to protect themselves against gender- and hate-based violence.

