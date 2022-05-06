2022 Meet the Candidates: Assemblyman Steven Cymbrowitz

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

The son of Holocaust survivors, Assemblyman Steven Cymbrowitz understands the promise and the challenges of growing up as an immigrant in America. He attributes his success to his access to education, as well as the lessons bestowed upon him by his parents. Now in his 23rd year serving in public office, Assemblyman Cymbrowitz has no plans to stop anytime soon. He wants to continue his legislative work, which includes using his position as chair of the Assembly Housing Committee to address the lack of affordable housing within the city and across the state.

