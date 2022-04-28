Activism

Throwback Thursday With PoliticsNY Editor Stephen Witt

The Street Singer’s Beat with Stephen Witt

On its face musicians plying their craft in the subway appears as art, but looking through the lens of grassroots artistic activism, performing in public spaces is a political action as well. The need to express oneself publicly is best known in the Speakers’ Corner tradition in England, and street and subway troubadours often tell and disseminate stories of the common man – those constituents for whom elected officials govern.  

PoliticsNY Editor-in-Chief Stephen Witt got his start in journalism interviewing street and subway performers in print, and did a video series on them as well. So in this new Throwback Thursday feature, we will highlight some of these interviews:

Enjoy!

