NY Lawmakers on the Move, April 26, 2022

Addabbo Remembers Fallen Firefighter

State Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr. (D-Queens) yesterday paid tribute to firefighter Queens resident Timothy Klein, who gave his Sunday battling a three-alarm fire at a Canarsie home on Sunday afternoon.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene of the blaze on Avenue N. Nine of New York’s Bravest were injured while battling the fire, and a 21-year-old resident of the home was found dead after the flames were brought under control.

The Canarsie firehouse where Klein worked for six years, Ladder Company 170/Engine Company 257, was draped in purple and black bunting on Monday as emergency responders commemorated Klein’s life and service.

“It is always a tragedy for the City when we lose one of our brave first responders, but it really hits home when one of those people is a resident of your community. And that is the case with Firefighter Timothy Klein who died on Sunday after battling a blaze in Brooklyn,” said Addabbo.

“Klein grew up in Breezy Point and lived in Rockaway. Klein gave his life protecting others, and his bravery and memory will live on through his family and the people that he has saved. I want to send my condolences to Klein’s family and friends, as well as Ladder Co. 170, during this most difficult time, and I wish the other Firefighters injured in that fire a speedy recovery.”

Brooklyn BP Reynoso Releases Administration’s Transition Report

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso yesterday released his administration’s Transition Report, which outlines priorities, goals, and proposed strategies that will help guide and implement his vision for Brooklyn.

Led by a representative group of leaders from throughout the borough, the report is organized into seven themes – Green Brooklyn, Equitable Brooklyn, Working Brooklyn, Healthy Brooklyn, Creative and Cultural Brooklyn, Educated Brooklyn, and Civically Engaged Brooklyn. Collectively, the themes ladder up to challenges and opportunities present within the borough.

“As a native Brooklynite and later a Councilmember, I’ve become acutely aware of the challenges this great borough is faced with, but also the opportunities for growth, sustainability, and success it holds,” said Reynoso. “While it can seem insurmountable, our transition team helped to further analyze and organize these challenges and opportunities into comprehensive themes along with how we’ll be approaching them. We’re all excited to fulfill our promise of strengthening this great borough, truly making it a Brooklyn for All.”

As outlined in the Transition Report, the Reynoso administration plans to work closely with the Brooklyn Delegation of the City Council, Brooklyn communities, and Mayor Adams to support policies and fund programs that will further the equity, inclusivity, affordability, safety, economic growth, and health within the borough through land use processes, revitalized tourism, small-business opportunities, and much more.

Espaillat, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Members Attend White House Meeting to Request Executive Actions From Biden Administration

U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-Manhattan) and members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) met recently with President Biden and senior White House officials to discuss topics of critical importance to the Hispanic community and the CHC.

Members shared a slate of executive actions on immigration, education, environmental justice, healthcare, and an equitable implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Proposed executive actions on immigration reflect the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’ “all of the above and every which way” approach to building a more humane and fair immigration system in the United States. They aim to unleash the nation’s economic potential by meeting labor needs, keeping families together, and improving border efficiencies.

The requests also included executive actions in four additional policy issue areas such as the equitable implementation of the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law; securing environmental justice protections for frontline communities; supporting Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) and Hispanic students; and improving access to healthcare for all. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) provided the executive action requests to President Biden and White House officials in a letter.

“After four years of traumatic, xenophobic, and inhumane immigration policies being forced on our most vulnerable communities, we have a duty to deliver them the protection and support they and their families so desperately need,” said CHC Second Vice Chair Espaillat. “Protecting our nation’s immigrants remains the central priority for our Caucus and must remain at the forefront of Democrats’ efforts to build a better America – and President Biden has been a welcomed partner in our fight to ensure no one is left behind.”

Reichlin-Melnick Proclaims “#ENDJEWHATRED DAY”

State Sen. Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (D-Rockland/Westchester Counties) on Friday will present a Proclamation declaring April 29 #EndJewHatred Day in the 38th Senate District and recognizing the urgent need to act against Jew-hatred.

Hate crimes have surged in New York State and around the country in the past few years, threatening the tremendous gains made by minority communities to be included equally in society, without discrimination or violence. Hate crimes against Jews have increased dramatically (up almost 50% over the past year alone), showing how dangerous antisemitism is when it is normalized in society.

The skyrocketing attacks against Jews inspired the formation of a grassroots End Jew Hatred civil rights movement to alter public discourse and make Jew-hatred unacceptable in contemporary society.

The proclamation presentation is slated for 11:15 a.m., Friday, April 29 at the Holocaust Museum & Center for Tolerance and Education in Suffern.

Kaplan, O’Donnell Legislation Fostering Electric Vehicles Passes in Albany

Sen. Anna Kaplan (D-Long Island) and Assemblymember Daniel O’Donnell (D-Manhattan) yesterday saw their legislation, S.23A/A.4386, to promote the development of new electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure pass the legislature.

The bill passed as part of a package of legislation supported by Kaplan that will combat climate change and promote environmental conservation.

“Climate change has the power to devastate life on Long Island, and in order to combat it we must take decisive action and make real investments in the green infrastructure, technology, and jobs of the future. Ensuring that new parking structures are pre-wired for electric vehicle charging is a no-brainer, and it’s what needs to be done to ensure that our infrastructure will be ready to handle the growing number of EVs on the road today and tomorrow,” said Kaplan.

Specifically, S.23A/A.4386, requires any new parking garage or parking lot capable of accommodating 50 or more cars, that receives state capital funding, to be capable of supporting electric charging stations at a minimum of 20% of available parking spaces.