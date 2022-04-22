NY Lawmakers on the Move, April 22, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Adams Asks for Time to Turn Rikers Around

New York City Mayor Eric Adams yesterday released a statement asking fort more time to reform the beleaguered Rikers Island jail complex.

Admas comments came amid media reports that the feds, who already have installed a federal monitor over the complex, is threatening to take over running it day-to-day.

“This administration took control of Rikers Island amidst historic challenges, including deliberate disinvestment in the jail complex, an ongoing COVID-19 crisis, and huge staffing challenges. Since Commissioner Molina assumed office, in conjunction with the federal monitor, we’ve seen reductions in use of force and assaults on staff, increased searches for weapons and contraband, and sick leave that has dropped to levels not seen since before last summer’s horrendous shortages,” said Adams.

“On the first day of my administration, I appointed Commissioner Molina to lead this work, and he is laying the groundwork for long-term change. As a corrections professional with a proven track record who worked successfully with a monitor and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District to reform the Westchester County Jail, I know he is the right person to take on this extraordinarily difficult work. Fixing Rikers is critically important, a moral imperative, and we need to get it right. But to do that, we need the opportunity to implement our plan. These are generational challenges, deeply ingrained, and no administration can solve them in less than four months. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with the federal monitor and all other stakeholders.”

Gottfried to be Honored by Tenants PAC

Assembly Member Richard N. Gottfried (D-Manhattan), who is retiring after serving 52 years in the assembly, will be honored by Tenants PAC at a brunch event on Saturday, May 7.

“Dick Gottfried has been a tenant champion,” stated Michael McKee, Tenants PAC treasurer. “It’s hard to imagine Albany without him. When we learned that Dick was going to retire at the end of 2022, we knew that we had to honor him. This is overdue, to say the least: the tenants of New York City and State have benefited from years of his leadership and relentless advocacy.”

The brunch is slated fro between 12 noon – 2 p.m., Saturday at Juniper Bar, 237 W 35th Street in Manhattan. Tickets begin at $52 and may be purchased on the Tenants PAC website, tenantspac.org. For more information about the event, email [email protected].

Brewer, Gennaro Propose Creation of Department of Sustainability and Climate Change

City Council Members Gale Brewer (D-Manhattan) and James Gennaro (D-Queens) have introduced legislation to create a Department of Sustainability and Climate Change, centralizing the City’s work related to the resiliency of critical infrastructure, the built environment, coastal protection, coastal communities, and climate change under one Commissioner.

The Commissioner shall have the power to develop and coordinate the implementation of policies, programs, and actions to meet the long-term sustainability needs of New York City, as well as develop evaluation indicators and increase public awareness and education. There shall be a sustainability advisory board to support this work.

Creating a department to manage this portfolio of work puts New York City in a proactive position to deal with pressing issues already impacting residents. Extreme weather events have disparate impacts socio-economically. Awareness that climate change and systemic injustices are connected compels us to take action to address the adverse outcomes.

New York City has made important progress in considering environmental impacts in policy making. Establishing a department to steward this work places sustainability and resiliency at the center of City policy.

“In order to build a more sustainable and resilient city and address our environmentally-related challenges, it is imperative that we centralize the work in a single department. This department is accountable to the City Council and the public and must have dedicated and consistent resources,” said Brewer. “By integrating work on resilience and sustainability, we enable the creation of comprehensive programs and initiatives, and ensure that we achieve these goals more efficiently. I thank Chair of the Committee on Environmental Protection for joining me to introduce this legislation, and I look forward to its passage with the support of my colleagues.”

“Climate change is one of the biggest threats facing this City, and unfortunately, there is a lot of red tape within the current process that hinders our environmental progress,” said Gennaro, chair of the New York City Council’s Committee on Environmental Protection. “I am proud to introduce this legislation, which will create a dedicated Department of Sustainability and Climate Change and streamline City projects focused on resiliency and environmental protection. I thank Council Member Gale Brewer for her partnership and urge my City Council colleagues to support this much-needed legislation.”

Felder-Paulin Bill Makes Crohn’s & Colitis ID Card Now Available

Senator Simcha Felder (D-Brooklyn) and Assemblywoman Amy Paulin (D-Westchester) are pleased to announce that the New York State Department of Health has finally made the Crohn’s & Colitis ID Card available on their website: https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/crohns_colitis/.

The New York State Crohn’s & Colitis ID Card was developed as a result of a law sponsored by Felder and Paulin which provides people with these medical conditions a simple way to verify their condition and access their legal right to a restroom facility.

“Coping with an illness is hard enough, without added indignity. I am pleased that the Department of Health has finally made this card available on their website to help thousands of people easily utilize the protections they are legally entitled to,” said Felder. “This card is a common-sense way to educate business employees of their responsibilities under the Crohn’s and Colitis Fairness Act, and prevent the need to explain or argue over qualifying conditions.”

“I’m thrilled that the NYS Department of Health is now issuing Crohn’s and Colitis Identification Cards to those with these medical conditions. These new ID cards are a way to alleviate the burden on people with Crohn’s and similar ailments, and make it easier for them to exercise their legal right to use the restroom,” said Paulin. “Those who have Crohn’s and Colitis often have limited control over their physical situation and I’m so happy that Senator Felder and I were able to pass the Crohn’s and Colitis Fairness Act and help them in this way.”

According to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, as many as 1.6 million Americans suffer from the chronic, incurable gastro-intestinal conditions that significantly affect the health and quality of life. Conditions causing debilitating urgency to use a restroom limit the lives of otherwise capable, contributing members of society. When public restrooms are not available, providing access to employee-only facilities is a small accommodation with an outsized impact.