NY Lawmakers on the Move April 21, 2022

Adams Announces “Clean Curbs” Waste Containerization Pilot Expansion

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch yesterday unveiled the city’s first containerized waste bins in a New York City commercial district as part of efforts to clean up city streets and expand the Clean Curbs Pilot to all five boroughs across the city.

The program tests methods for getting garbage bags off the streets — which in turn will reduce the convergence of rodents, improve aesthetics, and take back parts of city streetscape currently overburdened by piles of trash — and will include possible tests in business improvement districts (BID) and for both residential and commercial waste.

Yesterday’s pilot began in one of New York City’s busiest corridors: Times Square.

“Environmental justice begins at the street level, and it starts now,” said Adams. “Clean streets are vital to vibrant neighborhoods and to New York City’s economic comeback. We need to stop dodging black garbage bags and instead fund and test container models throughout the city that will make our streets cleaner and more inviting for both New Yorkers and visitors.”

Ossé Proposed Opioid Antagonist Program Gets Committee Airing

City Council Member Chi A. Ossé (D-Brooklyn) today will present his proposed legislation requiring the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) to create the Nightlife Opioid Antagonist Program to help prevent opioid overdoses in nightlife establishments before the Committee on Mental Health, Disabilities and Addiction and Committee on State and Federal Legislation.

The program would permit nightlife establishments in the City to request and retain up to 10 free doses of an opioid antagonist at a time, to keep on premises for administration to patrons, staff or individuals on the premises experiencing an opioid overdose.

This bill would also require DOHMH to offer free resources and training to staff of participating nightlife establishments on the administration of opioid antagonists.

The remote public hearing is slated for 10 a.m., today, April 21 at Virtual Room 1.

Sanders Commemorates Earth Day Standing Knee-Deep in the Ocean

State Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-Queens) will spend Earth Day on Friday speaking about the significance of climate change while standing knee-deep in the ocean off of the Rockaway Peninsula, wearing a suit and standing behind a podium.

Sanders was inspired by a similar demonstration, which was conducted by the Honorable Simon Kofe, Foreign Minister Ministry of Justice, Communication, and Foreign Affairs for the Tuvalu Government in Funafuti, Tuvalu on November 5, 2021, to warn the world about the dangers of climate change if not stopped.

“Continuous flooding during high tide and disastrous weather have been plaguing the Rockaway community for years,” Sanders said. “As someone who represents most of the Rockaways and as a life-long resident here, it is important for me to ensure that everyone understands our changing environment and is prepared for natural disasters and emergencies.”

Sanders’ goal is to film his ocean demonstration and to encourage other elected officials and leaders throughout the United States and the world to replicate what he calls the “Tuvalu Challenge.”

The “Tuvalu Challenge” will take place at 10 a.m., Friday, April 22 off of the Rockaway Peninsula. It will be followed by a tree planting celebration beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Goldie Maple Academy, 3-65 Beach 56th Street in Far Rockaway.

Hanif Urges City to Fully Fund Legal Services for Immigrant New Yorkers

City Council Member Shahana Hanif (D-Brooklyn) yesterday joined with Cartholic Charities, Legal Aid Society, Urban Justice Center and CALA, and legal service providers to urge New York City lawmakers to fully fund legal services for immigrant New Yorkers.

The group urged lawmakers to increase funding for immigration legal services from $23.2 million to $26.6 million. This includes an increase to $4 million for the Immigrant Opportunities Initiative, as well as $18 million for the New York Immigrant Family Unity Project (NYIFUP) and $4.5 million for the Immigrant Children Advocates Response Effort (ICARE).

“After years of underinvestment and outright sabotage from the Trump administration, our nation’s immigration system is stretched thin. However, urgent crises from Ukraine to Cameroon have continued and refugees still need our help,” said Hanif. “We must ensure every refugee, regardless of their race or country of origin, is treated with dignity and care. New York is a city built by immigrants and people searching for a better life, it is our moral obligation to always reach out a helping hand.”