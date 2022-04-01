NY Lawmakers on the Move, April 1, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Malliotakis: Biden Decision to Drain Strategic Petroleum Reserve Irresponsible, Jeopardizes National Security

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island, Brooklyn) yesterday slammed President Biden‘s announcement that the United States will release 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) over the next six months in an attempt to ease rising gas prices:

“The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is a critical oil supply that should only be utilized when all other options to lower costs have been exhausted. The reality is, President Biden created this problem and caused gas prices to rise over one dollar prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine when he reversed President Trump’s energy policies, killed the Keystone XL Pipeline, and banned new oil and gas leases. The decision to drain our SPR is like putting a bandaid on an open wound – an irresponsible, temporary fix that leaves us vulnerable in the future if the SPR is not simultaneously replenished,” said Malliotakis.

Malliotakis noted that the Biden Administration’s decision to pull from the SPR for the third time in six months only jeopardizes the country’s national security and has depleted its stockpile by over 34 percent after he assumed office with a nearly full reserve.

“The best way for the Biden Administration to ease the financial burden on American families is to unleash our domestic production by immediately restarting the Keystone XL pipeline that would transport more than 800,000 barrels of oil every day from our neighbor and biggest trading partner, Canada, and approving the 4,600 pending permit applications to facilitate new production as soon as possible,” said Malliotakis.

Meng Honors Heroism of Queens Pizzeria Owner & Dad Who Stopped Robbery

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Queens) today will hold a special ceremony to honor the bravery and heroism of the Queens pizzeria owner and his dad who were stabbed while stopping a robbery in front of their establishment.

The incident occurred last Saturday night when 38-year-old Louie Suljovic and his 68-year-old father Cazim were working inside their restaurant, Louie’s Pizzeria in Elmhurst, and intervened when they saw a 61-year-old Asian women being attacked and robbed outside.

Cazim continues to recover from his injuries at Elmhurst Hospital and Louie was discharged on Wednesday. Two suspects have been arrested.

Meng will present Louie with an official congressional proclamation and a certificate of special congressional recognition. Also attending will be other elected officials including the Queens Borough President, officers from the 110th Police Precinct, the CEO of Elmhurst Hospital and local community members, among others.

The honors are slated for 1 p.m. today, April 1 at Louie’s Pizzeria, 81-34 Baxter Avenue in Elmhurst, Queens.

Meeks Accepting Community Project Funding Request for FY23

U.S. Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (D-Queens) announced yesterday that his office is now accepting requests for Community Project Funding (CPF) for Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23).

“In Southeast Queens, Nassau Country, and in the Rockaways, we are still re-building our economy as we overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. My office will be accepting and reviewing requests for projects through a transparent process that will provide adequate and necessary funding for projects and activities that have a direct impact on New York’s 5th Congressional District,” said Meeks.

Members of Congress are limited to 15 total Community Project Funding requests across all bills, so regardless of the number of requests that Meeks receives, only 15 requests will be submitted to the Appropriations Committee.

The CPF program is being implemented with accountability measures to ensure a responsible and transparent process. As required by House rules regarding transparency, Meeks will post the 15 projects submitted to the Committee on his website. All information submitted by a requesting organization should be considered public information.

Only eligible CPF requests that meet all the guidelines established by the Appropriations Committee will be accepted and considered. Visit the House Appropriations Committee website to review the guidelines and submit a request for Congressman Meeks’ office here. The deadline for submissions is5 p.m., April 15. Late or incomplete requests may not be accepted or considered.

Adams Announces Lawsuit Against Landlord on NYC’s Worst Landlord Watchlist

Mayor Eric Adams yesterday announced that the city has filed a lawsuit against Moshe Piller, a building owner who has amassed more than 1,900 violations across 15 buildings he owns throughout the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Manhattan.

Piller is one of the city’s worst landlords — ranking number 28 on the New York City public advocate’s 2021 “Worst Landlord Watchlist” — and has been criticized by numerous tenant organizations, including the Flatbush Tenant Coalition and the South Bronx Tenants Movement. The city’s lawsuit seeks to compel Piller to repair his properties or face tens of millions in civil penalties.

“The time of landlords openly flouting the law and harassing tenants is over. This lawsuit sends a clear message that those who break the law will pay,” said Adams. “For years, Moshe Piller has ignored his responsibilities as a landlord and racked up more than 1,900 violations — landing him a spot as one of the city’s ‘worst landlords.’ While Piller made millions in profits, his tenants paid the price. Our administration won’t allow people to willfully endanger the safety and well-being of their tenants.”