Schneps Media Welcomes Jane Hanson as Host of 2022 Meet the Candidates

Schneps Media is pleased to welcome Emmy Award-winning journalist Jane Hanson as the new host of the web series 2022 Meet the Candidates! Jane brings over 30 years of experience to the Schneps Media team, and her sharp eye and incisive questions are perfectly suited for interviewing candidates for New York political office.

Jane worked previously as primary anchor for NBC and hosted “Jane’s New York.” She has received numerous honors for her work and community service, and is a past president of the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

“I’m excited to join the Schneps Media team as we prepare for this year’s important elections in the New York metro area,” Jane says. “I’ll be helping you get to know the candidates better through our 2022 Meet the Candidates series, as well as through debates. It’s all an effort so you can make good choices at the ballot box.”

