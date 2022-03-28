City’s economic engine will take flight with 5,000 airline jobs, Mayor Adams says

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Mayor Eric Adams joined JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes Monday at John F. Kennedy International Airport to announce the airline would be adding 5,000 jobs in New York City this year

Adams framed the partnership as part of his broader push to revitalize the city’s economy following the devastation from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York City is coming back, and we are working with our business community to invest in our people, restart our economic engines, and give New Yorkers pathways to quality jobs,” Adams said. “Not only is JetBlue one of our largest home-grown employers, but the company is creating 5,000 new jobs in our city. I look forward to working with them on a new workforce partnership that will provide more New Yorkers with career pathways and opportunities in this critical industry.”

In addition to employing 5,000 more New Yorkers, adding these new jobs in the airline industry will also help get the city’s struggling tourism economy back on track, said New York City Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria Torres-Springer.

“Getting visitors back to the five boroughs and supporting our tourism industry are critical in our efforts to drive an equitable economic recovery,” Torres-Springer said. “Not only is JetBlue adding thousands of jobs in New York, but they are also making it easier for people to access the amazing attractions our city has to offer.”

JetBlue will also work with the city to connect New Yorkers with job opportunities at the airline and create a pipeline for people looking to build careers there.

Besides the announcement of the partnership, the event also held on the spot interviews and conditional hiring for JetBlue positions based in the city. These include roles in airport, ground and technical operations as well as inflight services, information technology and other support center jobs.

For Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, whose district includes JFK, the announcement was personal. Adams said her experience as a former flight attendant from southeast Queens gave her first-hand knowledge of how important the airline industry is to the area.

“Employers like JetBlue are critical,” Adams said. “Particularly at this moment in time when we know that good paying jobs and careers are needed. Particularly for our airline industry, one of the most exciting industries in the world. It is (especially an) economic driver in southeast Queens.”