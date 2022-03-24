NY Lawmakers on the Move March 24, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Jeffries Introduces Bill to Expand Human Trafficking Prevention Measures

U.S. Representatives Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn, Queens), Darrell Issa (R-CA), Karen Bass (D-CA) and Nancy Mace (R-SC) yesterday announced the introduction of the Human Trafficking Prevention Act.

The bipartisan legislation will require the posting of the contact information of the National Human Trafficking Hotline in the restrooms of all U.S. airplanes, airports, trains, train stations, busses and bus stations so that any victim, or anyone who notices a potential victim of human trafficking, knows who to reach out to for help.

Human Trafficking is a multi-billion-dollar criminal industry that denies freedom to 24.9 million people around the world. In 2020, 10,583 situations of human trafficking were reported to the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline involving 16,658 individual victims. Due to the nature of this crime, instances of human trafficking are underreported making it difficult to identify those who are in danger. As a result, human traffickers often use the transportation systems to perpetrate this heinous crime.

“A phone call can save a life and stop an individual from being trafficked at their most vulnerable moment. But, to make that call, you need to know who to call. The National Human Trafficking Hotline does lifesaving work to stop human trafficking and provide support to victims, and we must spread their information as far and wide as possible,” said Jeffries.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is a toll-free service connecting victims and survivors of trafficking to critical support and resources. The Hotline provides both a toll-free phone line and SMS text lines which are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Help is available in English, Spanish or in more than 200 additional languages through an on-call interpreter.

Malliotakis to Hold Virtual Roundtable with Asian Community

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island, Brooklyn) today will host a virtual roundtable with members of the Asian-American community to speak out against the unacceptable rise in hate crimes towards Asian-Americans.

Malliotakis will also highlight funding she secured in the federal budget for the NYPD, call on Governor Hochul and the State Legislature to reverse the botched bail law, and push Mayor Adams to establish more anti-crime units across Staten Island and Brooklyn.

The Roundtable is slated for 4 p.m., today, March. To RSVP for this event, please email [email protected]. Zoom link provided upon RSVP.

Seawright Honors Ten “Women of Distinction”

Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright (D-Manhattan) recently honored 10 women leaders of distinction for their achievements, noteworthy contributions, and outstanding work on behalf of the community on the Upper East Side, Yorkville and and Roosevelt Island.

“Every March, we celebrate Women’s History Month to remember the remarkable women who have fought to give the next generation a better future,” Seawright said. “To the Women of Distinction, we say congratulations! You are an enduring inspiration to our entire community, our beloved city, and our great state of New York!”

Seawright’s seventh annual Women of Distinction Awards ceremony was webcast live on Zoom and Facebook on Monday evening. Holly Buchanan, author of Selling Financial Services to Women – What Men Need to Know and Even Women Will Be Surprised to Learn, offered remarks as featured guest speaker

The 2022 Women of Distinction honorees are : Flor de Maria Ellets, Mary Nell Hawk, Carol Grocki Lewis, Kim Moscaritolo, Shirley L. Mow, Joan Roth, Brenda Sauer, Tricia Shimamura, Betty Cooper Wallerstein, and Rebecca Weintraub.

Brannan’s Finance Committee Looks to Establish Two New BIDS

City Council Member Justin Brannan (D-Brooklyn), chair of the Finance Committee today will convene a meeting with the committee to weigh in on legislation to establish two new Business Improvement Districts (BID).

The BIDS that they are looking to establish include the Castle Hill BID in the Bronx and the West Village Business Improvement District in Manhattan

The virtual meeting is open to the public and slated for 10 a.m., today, March 24. To Participate click Livestream.