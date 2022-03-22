NY Lawmakers on the Move, March 22, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Colton Infuriated with Fed Proposal to Close Local VA Medical Centers

Assemblyman William Colton (D–Brooklyn) yesterday expressed extreme displeasure that the Federal Department of Veterans Affairs released a proposal on Monday, March 14 to close two of the VA hospitals in NYC.

“After the clear report that both Brooklyn VA which is known as the Brooklyn Campus of the NY Harbor Healthcare System and the Manhattan VA Hospital Campus at 423 East 23rd Street will close and merge their services into other facilities dozens of veteaid.

“Trying to save money by forcing our Veterans, that many of them are seniors to travel distances must not be permitted. Shutting down the Brooklyn or Manhattan VA Hospitals would put an undeserved burden and severe harm on the thousands of Veterans who live in or near both areas and who depend on these facilities as their main source of health care. Our Veterans deserve better. Therefore, I call upon the US Department of Veterans Affairs to reject any such plans to merge, reduce health services, or to close VA Hospitals in NY,” the lawmaker added.

Jeffries, Torres Support Confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court Bench

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn, Queens) and Ritchie Torres (D-Manhattan, Bronx) yesterday joined with the other Congressional Black Caucus in support of Supreme Court Justice Nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as she begins confirmation hearings in front of the U.S. Senate.

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a groundbreaking, visionary, highly capable legal mind who has dedicated her career to ensuring that the rights and protections afforded by our Constitution apply equally to those who need them the most. Her time as a public defender, on the U.S. Sentencing Commission and as a federal judge, combined with her life experience as a Black woman, has provided her with unique knowledge and perspective to strengthen the high court and balance the scales of justice. The Senate should provide Judge Jackson with the full and fair consideration the American people deserve and then confirm her to the Supreme Court,” said Jeffries.

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination is a groundbreaking moment in American history. Her confirmation will redefine what is possible for Black women and girls, as they see themselves reflected in our nation’s highest court. Judge Jackson is a distinguished jurist who will bring her years of public service, and a strong commitment to justice to the Supreme Court. I applaud President Biden’s dedication to ensuring our courts reflect the diversity of our nation and I look forward to the Senate’s swift and fair consideration of this deeply qualified candidate,” said Torres.

Jeffries Secures $1 million for YMCA of Greater New York

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn, Queens) announced yesterday that he secured $1 million in funding for the YMCA of Greater New York through the government funding law.

The money will go to both the YMCA of Coney Island and the YMCA of Bedford-Stuyvesant and will fund youth development programs catered to school-age youth, such as after school-care, aquatics and water safety, youth sports, drop-in teen center and youth employment and career readiness programs.

The proposed projects will also allow for additional community benefits beyond youth development programs, such as local hiring and the continuing of New Americans Welcome Centers and senior services.

Addabbo, Holden Host E-Waste Recycling Event in Ridgewood

State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr. (D-Queens) has partnered with City Councilman Robert Holden (D-Queens), and the NYC Department of Parks and Recreation to bring the Lower East Side Ecology Center to Rosemary’s Playground in Ridgewood for an e-waste recycling event.

Electronics accepted at the event include working and non-working computers, monitors, printers and scanners, keyboards, mice, cables, TVs, VCRs and DVD players, phones, audio/visual equipment, cell phones and PDA’s.

“Knowing the right way to recycle your electronics can be confusing here in the city, which is why I enjoy bringing these e-waste recycling events around the district because it allows residents to make sure they properly recycle their electronics right in their own community,” Addabbo said. “Recycling e-waste isn’t just about avoiding a ticket, it is about protecting our environment by not putting harmful materials into the landfills. I want to thank Councilman Holden, the Parks Department and Lower East Side Ecology Center for bringing this event to Ridgewood and allowing our residents the chance to safely get rid of their electronics.”

The event is slated for between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., this Saturday, March 26 at Rosemary’s Playground on Fairview Avenue between Woodbine and Madison Streets in Ridgewood. The event is on rain or shine. For more information, call Senator Addabbo’s office at 718-738-1111.

Lander on Proposed SEC Climate Disclosure Rule

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander praised yesterday’s announcement by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of a proposed rule to require companies to disclose climate-related financial risk.

“The climate crisis poses a clear risk to our economy, financial markets, and portfolios. Today’s announcement by the Securities and Exchange Commission is a strong step forward to help investors like the New York City Retirement Systems assess financial risks posed to companies by climate change.

“For too long, disclosure of climate risk information by publicly traded companies has been voluntary and without uniform standards. As a result, investors lack the information needed to evaluate the financial risks to their portfolios or potential investments posed by physical climate impacts like rising seas, floods, and wildfires, as well as policy impacts from companies and governments alike enacted to reduce emissions and exposure to climate threats,” Lander said.

“As a fiduciary to over 750,000 pension beneficiaries, I have a duty to consider and address the climate risks of our investments as well as the broader systemic risks that climate change creates for the global economy, as we work to navigate the transition to a low carbon economy. This proposed rule will provide shareholders with necessary decision-useful data to assess a company’s climate-related financial risk and encourage companies to evaluate the threats climate change poses to their fiscal health and sustainability.

“My office plans to review the proposed rule along with the other trustees of the New York City Retirement Systems, and to submit comment to support and strengthen this rule in the coming weeks.”

Ung to Host Resource Event for Businesses Impacted by Flushing Fire

City Council Member Sandra Ung (D-Queens) today will host a small business resource program for businesses affected by the five-alarm fire at 40-10 Main Street in Flusing last week.

Business owners will have access to free legal advice on commercial leases and other matters, help with insurance inquiries, information on city resources, details on applying for a low-interest loan from the Flushing Downtown Fire Emergency Loan Program, and other services.

Representatives from Small Business Services, Asian Americans for Equality, Flushing BID, Affected Business Owners and Other Local Groups will be on hand to answer any questions and provide resources.

The event is slated for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., today, March 22 at the Glow Community Center, 133-29 41st Avenue in Flushing.