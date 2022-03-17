NY Lawmakers on the Move March 17, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Lander, Maloney, Brewer, Rosenthal Celebrate 100th Anniversary of First Bat Mitzvah in American History

City Comptroller Brad Lander, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn) and City Councilmembers Gale Brewer (D-Manhattan) and Helen Rosenthal (D-Manhattan) will join Jewish New Yorkers to gather and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first Bat Mitzvah in American history — which took place in New York City at the Upper West Side synagogue, SAJ-Judaism That Stands for All.

Judith Kaplan became the first American girl in history to formally step into the Jewish community by becoming a Bat Mitzvah on March 18, 1922. Since Kaplan’s Bat Mitzvah, nearly a million Jewish teenage girls have celebrated their Bat Mitzvahs in America.

Elected officials, nationally recognized female rabbis and teenage girls from across NYC will join together to celebrate the first Bat Mitzvah and the 100 years of Jewish women’s progress that followed. It also falls on the Jewish holiday of Purim, which celebrates the heroics of biblical Queen Ester.

The event is slated for 7 p.m., today, March 17 at SAJ-Judaism that Stands for All, 15 West 86th Street in Manhattan.

Espaillat Applauds Biden Administration Designation of TPS for Afghanistan

U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-Manhattan) yesterday applauded the Biden administration in announcing Temporary Protected States (TPS) designation for Afghanistan refugees and those already in the country.

Espaillat’s comments follow a congressional letter he recently spearheaded to the president wrote to the president asking for the status.

“I applaud the Biden administration for granting TPS for Afghans who are still suffering in the wake of the Taliban taking control of Kabul,” said Espaillat. “The United States has a moral and humanitarian responsibility to support Afghans during such trying times like these, and this announcement will provide vital, life-saving protection from deportation for Afghan nationals who call the United States home.”

Through Operation Allies Welcome, most Afghan nationals who arrived as part of the evacuation effort were paroled into the United States on a case-by-case basis, for humanitarian reasons, for a period of two years and received work authorization. These individuals may also be eligible for TPS.

Reichlin-Melnick Announces Plan to Relieve Pain at the Pump

State Sen. Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (D-Rockland/Westchester) yesterday spoke at a local gas station about the need for the state to take action to give drivers relief from high gas prices.

The senator laid out the two steps he proposes for New York State should take to make a difference. In addition to suspending the state’s gas sales tax which is included in this week’s Senate One House Budget Resolution, Reichlin-Melnick is introducing a bill that will send a $250 gas rebate check to every vehicle owner in NYS–enough to fill the tank a few times over.

“With gas prices hitting record highs almost every week, it’s crucial that New York State takes whatever action we can to help people who are getting squeezed at the pump,” said Reichlin-Melnick. “While the state can’t control the international factors that are contributing to rising oil prices, there are steps we can take to provide some relief.”

Malliotakis Calls for SUNY Brockport to Rescind Convicted Cop Killer’s Speakership

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island, Brooklyn) yesterday joined the New York Republican delegation in calling for SUNY Brockport to rescind its invitation to Jalil Muntaqim, also known as Anthony Bottom, to deliver a speech to students entitled, “History of Black Resistance, U.S. Political Prisoners & Genocide: A Conversation with Jalil Muntaqim.”

Jalil Muntaqim was convicted of the 1971 murders of NYPD Officers Joseph Piagentini and Waverly Jones. Muntaqim, along with another individual, lured the patrolmen into public housing using a phony 911 call where they ambushed and murdered them. He was paroled in 2020.

“As members of Congress representing thousands of brave police officers throughout New York State – we find it unsettling that a taxpayer funded College would believe it is acceptable to give a platform to an individual who was convicted of murdering two law enforcement officers, Joseph Piagentini and Waverly Jones, in cold blood, especially at a time when violent murders and ambushes of police have skyrocketed in this nation,” the lawmakers wrote.

Malliotakis added: “Anthony Bottom and his accomplices assassinated not one, but two police officers—NYPD Patrolmen Waverly Jones and Joseph Piagentini. He should not be out of jail, let alone speaking at a college. He is a convicted cop-killer, not a political prisoner. Governor Hochul must condemn this decision by a state university and SUNY Brockport should rescind his invitation.”

Colton Celebrates International Women’s Day with Local Event

Assemblyman William Colton (D – Brooklyn) on Sunday will honor a number of distinguished women in the neighborhood as part on International Women’s Month, a worldwide celebration that recognizes women today around the world.

It has been observed since the early 1900s and now is recognized each year during the month of March.

“Women play an inspiring role in our society, and we must recognize the ones that are going above and beyond to create a better and brighter future for the next generation. Many women these days raise a family and have a job, which is not easy. Our children must learn how important the role of a woman is,” said Colton.

The event is slated for 1 p.m., Sunday, March 27 at 29 Bay 25th Street in Brooklyn.