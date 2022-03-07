NY Lawmakers on the Move March 7, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Gillibrand, Lander, City Officials Urge Protection Against Russian Cyber Attacks

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and NYC Comptroller Brad Lander today will join NYC Chief Technology Officer Matthew Fraser and NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller to hold a press conference providing guidance to New Yorkers on how to protect themselves from potential Russian cyberattacks.

Given New York’s role as the economic engine and financial center of the United States, New Yorkers face an increased risk of cyberattacks from Russia, which officials have warned may seek to retaliate for the crushing sanctions imposed on it by the U.S. and its allies.

The officials will outline the 3 ‘S’s of Cyber Safety to help New Yorkers protect themselves during this time of increased threat and highlight additional cybersecurity resources for New York businesses.

The event is slated for 11:30 a.m., Today March 7 at 1 Police Plaza, Second Floor Press Room in Lower Manhattan.

Louis Reacts to Police-Involved Shooting in Flatlands

City Council Member Farah Louis (D-Brooklyn) on Friday thanked police and urged more safety after a residential neighborhood in Flatlands became the scene of a police-involved shooting on Thursday, March 4.

While investigating a parked vehicle on Avenue J and East 39th Street with an out-of-state registration, police officers from the 63rd Precinct discovered it was reported stolen. During the initial car stop, a man approached the unoccupied vehicle, when a second vehicle drove past and nearly hit the officers. After one of the officers fired at the second vehicle, it later crashed into a parked car. Police apprehended two men in their early 20s, a third suspect who drove the second vehicle remains at large. There were no reported injuries.

“Last night, police officers from the 63rd precinct patrolling our streets to keep the Flatlands community safe were nearly struck by a vehicle while attempting to conduct a routine police investigation. Since the start of this year, we have seen an increase in the number of violence and vehicular thefts. I am thankful that no one was injured in this recent incident. Two men were apprehended by the NYPD whose investigation remains ongoing to locate the driver while addressing the vehicular theft,” said Louis.

“Our office is working with Captain Genevieve Isom of the 63rd Precinct and Chief Michael Kemper of NYPD Patrol Borough Brooklyn South to meet with residents in the Flatlands area to ensure they feel safe. I want to encourage neighbors to join the next 63rd Precinct Neighborhood Coordination Officer (NCO) meeting on March 10th where further information about this incident and additional safety measures for this community will be discussed.”

Malliotakis Calls on Biden to Ramp Up Energy Production, Ease Pain at Pump

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (D-Staten Island, Brooklyn) on Friday joined local elected officials, small business owners, and concerned members of the community in calling on the Biden Administration to ramp up domestic energy production to become less dependent on foreign oil, protect our national security, and reduce the financial burden inflation is putting on American taxpayers.

During Malliotakis’ press conference, the price of gas at the station jumped from $3.99 to $4.19.

“On the first day of Biden’s presidency, he launched a war on American energy by canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline that would have given the United States access to 830,000 barrels of oil from Canada every day,” Malliotakis said. “Not only that, but he halted all new oil and gas leases on public lands and proposed a budget that would have decimated our energy industry altogether. Because of these policy decisions, Americans are paying the price at the pump, at the grocery store, and on their monthly utility bills.”

Malliotakis added: “It’s incredibly important that we don’t follow in the footsteps of our European allies when it comes to domestic energy production. We have the capability to become energy independent, and it would provide immediate relief for families all across America. What’s occurring right now with Russia’s inhumane invasion of Ukraine is only going to put more pressure on Americans at the pump. President Biden must lift his executive orders, restart construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline, end the federal freeze on new oil and gas projects, fast track pending LNG permits to assist our allies, and stop the regulatory assault on domestic energy production. The United States needs to become more self-sufficient – it’s a matter of national security and protecting the pocketbooks of everyday Americans.”

Addabbo Legislation to Expand Student Safety and Address Parent Concerns Passes Senate

State Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr. (D-Queens), joined his colleagues in passing legislation to expand student safety and address parent concerns.

This package of bills will allow school personnel to administer seizure and asthma rescue medications and will expand current concussion management laws to include nonpublic schools.

Legislation (S.1019A), co-sponsored by Addabbo, authorizes schools to have asthma rescue medications on campus for use during a medical emergency. Over 145,000 students in NYC have a known diagnosis of asthma and over 21,000 students had an asthma attack in 2016. Schools currently require Medication Administration Forms (MAF) to dispense most types of medication, including albuterol and other asthma rescue medications.

“As a parent of two school-aged children, I know students spend a great deal of their time in school, which is why it’s so important that we enact measures to prioritize the health and well-being of all students,” Addabbo said.

Another bill (S.4650) co-sponsored by Addabbo, allows unlicensed personnel to administer seizure rescue medications. According to the Department of Health, it’s estimated that 180,000 New Yorkers have epilepsy and approximately 1 in 10 diagnosed individuals will have a seizure in their lifetime. An individual prone to seizures has no control over when and where they will occur.

“This package of bills will give students and their parents peace of mind by providing school personnel with the authority and resources to respond in unpredictable, emergency health situations. These legislative measures are essential to providing a safer, less stressful, learning environment,” said Addabbo.

Lee, Abreu elected as Vice-Chairs of the Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus

City Council Members Linda Lee (D-Queens) and Shaun Abreu (D-Manhattan) last week were elected by their colleagues to serve as Vice-Chairs of the Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus (BLAC) of the New York City Council.

“I’m so honored that my colleagues elected me to serve as the Vice-Chair for the Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus alongside Council Member Abreu,” said Lee, the first Korean American elected to City Council. “Especially at a time when the AAPI community feels threatened and under attack, we must send a message that everyone who calls this City home stands side-by-side with them in solidarity. We have a ton of work to do building bridges between our communities, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to build a more united NYC.

“I’m thrilled to join Council Member Lee as Vice-Chair of the Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus.” said Abreu, the first Latino to represent District 7 in Manhattan. “Our caucus has a critical responsibility to amplify the voices of traditionally marginalized groups at a time when hate and inequality are on the rise. As representatives of the most diverse Council in the City’s history, we have a unique opportunity to join together and address the issues that have long plagued communities of color, including educational inequity, the lack of affordable housing, a broken criminal justice system, and urgent mental health and substance use crises. I can’t wait to get to work.”

The Caucus, whose 31 members make it the largest in the City Council, works to protect, advocate for, and empower residents and communities of color in New York City through legislation, public policy, and funding.