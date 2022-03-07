Mayor Adams Appoints New Members to NYC Districting Commission

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Mayor Eric Adams today announced seven mayoral appointees to the New York City Districting Commission – including Joshua Schneps the CEO and publisher of Schneps Media — a family-run business — which publishes this publication and amNY along with dozens of local newspapers, magazines, and local websites in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester.

The commission — comprised of seven members appointed by the mayor and eight members appointed by the City Council — will be tasked with redrawing council district boundaries in advance of the upcoming City Council elections in 2023.

“An independent, impartial redistricting process is critical to a healthy democracy,” said Mayor Adams. “This impressive array of public servants will serve the city well and truly reflect New York’s growing diversity. I thank them for answering the call to service and working to ‘Get Stuff Done’ for New Yorkers.”

The City Charter requires the City Council and the mayor to appoint an independent Districting Commission every 10 years, following the decennial census. The process ensures council districts continue to reflect population and demographic changes. After the commission is constituted, commission members and their staff will begin meeting to review all relevant laws, regulations, and the most recent census data. After a series of public hearings and meetings, the commission will develop a final plan, which must be submitted to the City Council by the end of the year.

Other Mayor Adams’ appointees include:

Hon. Marilyn D. Go: Marilyn D. Go served as a federal magistrate judge for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York from 1993 to 2019. She previously worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Civil Division of the Eastern District of New York from 1978 to 1982. She then joined the law firm Baden Kramer Huffman Brodsky & Go, where she became a partner in 1984. Go began her career as a clerk for Court of Common Pleas Judge William Marutani.

Maria Mateo, Esq.: Maria Mateo, Esq. is a solo practitioner based in Queens, New York. She founded her firm in 2011. Previously, Mateo worked at the Immigration Tenant Advocacy Project in 2010 and Sanctuary for Families in 2009. Before that, she worked in the Department of Domestic Violence at the Queens District Attorney’s Office. Prior, Mateo worked for the Presidency of the Dominican Republic as a bilingual attorney. She belongs to several organizations, including the Latino Lawyers Association.

Lisa Sorin: Lisa Sorin serves as president of the New Bronx Chamber of Commerce. Previously, Sorkin was executive director of the Westchester Square District Management Association. Prior to that, she was head of LAS Consulting Services, Inc. Sorkin holds a B.A. and an M.S. in Business Leadership from Concordia College.

Msgr. Kevin Sullivan: Monsignor Kevin Sullivan is executive director of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York. He previously served as chair of the 9/11 United Services Group, co-founded the Washington Heights-Inwood Coalition and the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation, and served as co-chair of the Partnership for the homeless. Before that, Monsignor Sullivan was a parish priest at St. Elizabeth’s Church.

Dennis M. Walcott: Dennis M. Walcott has served as president and CEO of Queens Public Library since 2016. Prior to that, Walcott served as the state-appointed monitor of the East Ramapo School District. In 2014, he was named an Honorary Distinguished Fellow at the University of the West Indies and he has been an adjunct professor at Fordham University’s graduate program, The Fordham Center for Nonprofit Leaders. Walcott previously served as chancellor of the New York City Department of Education. Prior to his appointment as chancellor, he served as deputy mayor for education and community development.

Kai-Ki Wong: Kai-Ki Wong is a career civil servant who, most recently, served as assistant chief plan examiner at the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB). Before that, he was a plan examiner for DOB. He holds a B.A. and an M.A. in Architecture from Ecole Speciale d’Architecture.