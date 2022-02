Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Ryder Kessler answers three questions about his State Assembly campaign on State of the State. Born and bred in Lower Manhattan, Kessler believes that District 66 needs new leadership, and is running against incumbent Deborah Glick. His progressive views led him to working on multiple Democratic campaigns, and now he’s starting his own.

