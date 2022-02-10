NY Lawmakers on the Move, Feb. 11, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Ossé Supports Addiction Recovery Group, Issues Sanitation Report Forms

City Councilmember Chi Ossé (D-Brooklyn) joined other elected officials recently to attend the Stand Up for Recovery event.

Coordinated by Friends of Recovery NY, this event highlights the community in recovery from addiction. Phoenix House’s Brooklyn Community Recovery Center (BCRC), Brooklyn’s only Recovery community outreach center, helped host the event.

“There, attendees discussed how to best support the Recovery Community and address the addiction crisis, which grew in severity during the pandemic. We must all work together to combat the stigma surrounding addiction, and pursue community health solutions rooted in respect and dignity,” wrote Ossé in his e-newsletter.

Ossé also released a Sanitation Report Form, which is a program he instituted where constituents who spot any trash spills, clogged gutters, icy streets, or unplowed snow can be reported to his office.

“You can use this form to report these incidents to us, and we’ll try to have them taken care of within 72 hours,” Ossé wrote.

Kim & Colleagues rally in support of Assaulted South Korean Diplomat.

Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Queens) is spearheading a rally today in support of the unprovoked attack of a South Korean diplomat who was brutally assaulted this week in front of the United Nations in Manhattan.

Other Queens lawmakers participating include State Senator John Liu, and Councilmembers Linda Lee, Sandra Ung and Lynn Schulman. Additional participants include Charles Yoon, President, Korean American Association of Greater NY, John Ahn, President, Korean American Association of Queens, Joanne Yoo, Executive Director of the Asian American Federation and John Park, Community Leader.

“Enough is enough. Stop attacking Asians. Throughout this pandemic, Asian American activists and organizers stood side by side with black and brown communities fighting for racial and economic justice. We believe in a shared common cause,” said Kim.

“But every day, attack after attack, my community’s hope for a better future is slipping away. We want to turn the other cheek, to end the cycle of violence — is an eye for an eye really the only option? How much more trauma, how many more wounds, can we possibly endure?” he added.

The rally is slated for 1 p.m., today, Feb. 11 at Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza, East 47th Street between 1st and 2nd Avenue in Manhattan.

Reichlin-Melnick, Zebrowski, Lawler Name Street for Fallen Firefighter

Rockland County Lawmakers Sen. Elijah Reichlin-Melnick, and Assemblymembers Ken Zebrowski and Michael Lawler announced plans to rename a section of Route 45 in memory of the fallen firefighter Jared Lloyd.

Lloyd, a member of Columbian Fire Engine Co. No. 1 in Spring Valley for over 15 years, died during the rescue effort at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults fire on March 23, 2021 as he was attempting to save residents of the facility.

“Jared Lloyd is a hero for being one of the first on the scene at the Evergreen Court Adult Home fire and helping save the lives of over 100 residents. He made the ultimate sacrifice, and preserving his memory by renaming a major road in his honor is one of the best ways we can honor his heroic actions. When people drive along Route 45, they will always be reminded of that tragic day and the heroism of Firefighter Jared Lloyd,” said Reichlin-Melnick.

“Last year our community suffered the tragic loss of Jared Lloyd when he gave his life helping to save those in harm’s way. As a firefighter for over 15 years he gave back so much to our community, and his heroic actions helped save the lives of so many residents on that day. We must never forget his sacrifice, and by joining together to name this section of Route 45 after him, we will ensure that his legacy lives on,” said Zebrowski.

“Jared Lloyd’s heroic actions last March helped save the lives of over 100 nursing home residents. His loss has had a tremendous impact not only on his family, but on our entire community, county, and state. I’m proud to support this effort to ensure his heroism is never forgotten by enshrining his name on this portion of State Route 45,” said Lawler.

Clarke, Meng Torres Laud Court Ruling Striking Down Trump Visa Passport Rule

U.S. Reps Yvette D. Clarke (D-Brooklyn) Grace Meng (D-Queens) Ritchie Torres (D-Bronx) yesterday praised the recent court ruling striking down a restrictive mandate requiring diversity visa applicants to obtain passports before they could enter a lottery to apply for the Diversity Visa Program.

“The February 4 ruling that struck down a restrictive Trump era regulation is welcome news, especially for those seeking fair passage to America. When we, along with 46 of our colleagues, wrote to Secretary Anthony Blinken in November urging him to either rescind or amend the Diversity Visa Program and remove the unnecessary restrictions of the Passport Rule, this was the outcome we were seeking,” said Clarke, Meng and Torres in a joint statement.

“The ruling handed down by Washington U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly is the right one that will make it less burdensome to participate in the Diversity Visa Program, as well as restore the symbolism and spirit in which the program was enacted; to encourage immigration. We are a nation of immigrants and diversity is not just our strength, it is our superpower. It is a fundamental understanding of our commitment to human rights. And so, we are grateful for this ruling that will undoubtedly make it easier to accept newcomers, not harder.”

The Diversity Visa Program was originally created, within the State Department, to grant visas to countries with low immigration rates to the United States. The Trump Administration made many unsuccessful attempts to end the program altogether, however, they were successful in including more restrictions and hurdles for applicants.

By way of the unnecessary requirements of the Passport Rule, applicants from developing countries have been too restricted and overburdened to participate in the Diversity Visa Program. This has significantly undermined access to the Diversity Visa Program.