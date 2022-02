Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Council Member Erik Bottcher joins Morgan C. Mullings for an episode of State of the City. Bottcher represents parts of Hell’s Kitchen, The Village and Chelsea, where he lived after moving from the Lake Placid area. Now he’s working to make sure that the west side of Manhattan is ready for a steady recovery.

