NY Lawmakers on the Move, Feb. 4, 2022

Jeffries Backs Israel After Amnesty International Report

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn, Queens) yesterday slammed an Amnesty International Report released this week accusing Israel of apartheid towards Palestinians.

“Israel is a democracy. It is not an apartheid state. Any conclusion to the contrary is demonstrably false, dangerous and designed to isolate Israel in one of the toughest neighborhoods in the world. The special relationship between the United States and Israel is anchored in our shared democratic values and geopolitical interests,” said Jeffries.

“I strongly support that special relationship, and look forward to redoubling efforts in the region to bring about a lasting two-state solution, with a safe and secure Israel living side by side in peace and prosperity with a self-governed and demilitarized Palestinian state.”

Gillibrand Announces Medicare to Provide Free Rapid COVID Tests

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) announced yesterday that 3.7 million New Yorkers enrolled in Medicare will have rapid COVID-19 tests covered through their insurance.

The announcement follows a successful push from Gillibrand and her colleagues urging the Biden administration to require Medicare to cover this cost for beneficiaries. Now, an additional 61 million Americans enrolled in Medicare and Medicare Advantage and 3.7 million New Yorkers, including those at highest risk of severe illness, have equal access to testing amidst a surge in Omicron cases and hospitalizations across the country.

Until benefits start this spring, people with Medicare can access free tests through a number of channels, including requesting free over-the-counter tests for home delivery at covidtests.gov.

“This announcement is great news for the nearly 4 million New Yorkers enrolled in Medicare who are set to be covered for rapid COVID-19 tests,” said Gillibrand. “As cities and towns across the state continue grappling with the impacts of this pandemic, it’s vital that everyone has free and easy access to testing – not just those with private insurance. Today, we are one step closer to reaching this goal and I am thrilled the Biden administration has expanded its guidance to require Medicare to cover the cost of over-the-counter COVID tests for all beneficiaries.”

Sanders, State Legislators Discuss Impact of Additional Funding in State Budget for Education Debt Consumer Assistance

State Sen. James Sanders Jr. and the respective chairs of the State Senate and State Assembly Banks committees yesterday spoke at a virtual press conference on the impact of additional funding from Governor Hochul in the state budget to expand EDCAP (Education Debt Consumer Assistance Program).

EDCAP is a free program that provides independent, unbiased help to New Yorkers struggling to manage their student loan debt issues.

Student loan debt is a crisis in New York and across the nation. More than 2.4 million New Yorkers struggle with some form of student loan debt. New York ranks third in the nation in outstanding student loan debt at nearly $99 billion. The student loan servicing sector has a documented history of disseminating incomplete and erroneous information to borrowers, resulting in missed opportunities for reducing or eliminating debt.

Three major events are expected to increase demand for EDCAP services:

The current moratorium on federal student loan repayments will expire on May 1, 2022, the roster of companies acting as student loan servicers will change in 2022, which will surely result in added confusion and financial problems for loan holders as their accounts are transferred; and the federal government recently implemented changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program to ensure more borrowers receive the relief promised for those working in public service.

However, individuals only have until October 31, 2022, to take the steps necessary to receive relief under these new program modifications. New York has tens of thousands of public servants who could see their debt eliminated if they act on time.