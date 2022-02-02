Interviews

State of the State: Derek Perkinson from National Action Network

Derek Perkinson joins us for State of the State, where he discusses the National Action Network’s service to the community through its many state chapters, as well as its involvement in local politics. Derek serves NAN As the Crisis Director and he is in charge of all New York State chapters of this well-respected organization. In 2022, NAN is focused on achieving voting rights in Washington and in New York State, and making sure all candidates for office know their legislative priorities.

