Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Carmen De La Rosa is part of the freshman class of City Council members, a historic group of majority-women legislators. She joins Morgan C. Mullings on this episode of State of the City to talk about why she left state politics to help govern her own neighborhood, as well as what it is like to become the head of the Civil Service and Labor Committee.

Don’t forget to like and subscribe so you never miss an episode of State of the City!