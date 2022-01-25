PoliticsNY and amNY Metro Cannabis Industry Power Players

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Almost a year after the legalization of recreational marijuana – a significant victory for social justice advocates and cannabis industry enthusiasts – New York State continues to progress toward full implementation of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act. Although adult-use marijuana is not yet available for retail purchase, the legalization of recreational marijuana for those 21 and older has flung wide the doors to a rapidly expanding market that has the potential to bring in billions of dollars in tax revenue. This incredible opportunity is the result of a collective effort; state and local officials, regulators, investors, legal advisors, and cannabis industry visionaries came together to guarantee that New York State and its residents will reap the benefits – medical, social, and financial – of cannabis. The first dispensaries for adult-use marijuana may not open until later this year, but it’s high time we honor these trailblazers in cannabis. Our Cannabis Industry Power Players list seeks to do just that.

To see our list of Cannabis Industry Power Players organized alphabetically by last name click here.

Check out our interviews with the Cannabis Industry Power Players by clicking here.