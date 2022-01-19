Adams appoints former City Council Member Garodnick as City Planning Commission Chair

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday announced the appointment of former City Council Member Dan Garodnick as chair of the City Planning Commission (CPC). Garodnick most recently served as president and CEO of the Riverside Park Conservancy, a not-for-profit organization advocating for a six-mile park on Manhattan’s West Side..

In a related move, Adams also appointed Edith Hsu-Chen as director of the Department of City Planning (DCP) Hsu-Chen was most recently the Manhattan Borough Director for DCP. In their new roles, both will oversee and implement the mayor’s development agenda, promoting inclusive, equitable growth throughout the five boroughs and putting the city on a path toward robust recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dan Garodnick and Edith Hsu-Chen are tremendously talented public servants with a proven track record of advocating for working people,” said Adams.“I am proud to have them join our administration and look forward to working with them to create an economy that works for all New Yorkers.”

Representing the East Side of Manhattan in the City Council, Garodnick was known as one of New York’s most independent voices and effective legislators. He chaired the Planning and Economic Development Committees and served as a member of the Land Use Committee.

Prior to his public service, Garodnick was a litigator at the New York law firm of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP. He has a B.A. from Dartmouth College, and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. He lives with his wife Zoe, and two young sons, Asher and Devin, in Manhattan.

I am honored to join Mayor Adams as we plan for a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable future at this critical moment for New York City. Together, we will work with communities to foster inclusive growth, while welcoming innovation to create meaningful economic opportunities across the five boroughs,” said Garodnick.