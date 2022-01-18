Lawmakers on the Move, Jan. 19, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Zeldin Raises Over $8.4 Million in bid for Gov

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Long Island), who has been named the presumptive nominee for Governor of New York by both the New York Republican and Conservative Parties, has raked in $8.4 million in donations in his bid for governor, according to his latest state filings.

The hefty sum marks the most a Republican candidate for statewide office in New York has raised in a non-election year in two decades.

In the filing period from August 13, 2021, to Jan. 14, 2022, Zeldin reported over $4.3 million in receipts from over 21,000 donations, 90% of which are $100 or less, and over $5.6 million cash on hand. Since announcing his candidacy for Governor, Zeldin has received nearly 34,000 donations.

“Since announcing our campaign for Governor, the massive outpouring of grassroots support from every corner of our state has only grown stronger. New Yorkers from every walk of life are fed up with one-party rule, with the attacks on their freedoms, their wallets, their safety and their kids’ education, and they’re taking action,” said Zeldin.

“This is last stand time. In 2022, we must Save Our State, and it’s clear New Yorkers know it’s going to take a new generation of leadership to get the job done. I’m all in, and as seen once again in our latest fundraising report, tens of thousands of donors, volunteers, and other passionate, dedicated supporters from across New York are all in too,” he added.

Kaplan lauds Hochuls Budget Proposal

State Sen. Anna M. Kaplan (D-Long Island) yesterday lauded Governor Kathy Hochul’s $216 billion executive state budget for the 2022-23 Fiscal Year.

“I’m thrilled that Governor Hochul has continued to focus heavily on issues that matter to Long Island in her budget proposal, including record funding for our local schools, billions for property tax and income tax relief for overburdened Long Island families, tax cuts for small businesses, record-breaking funding to fill potholes and invest in our infrastructure, and billions of dollars to ensure our frontline workers can get a long-overdue raise. Even better, her plan is fiscally responsible, fully balanced, and even puts money away to prepare for the next downturn,” said Kaplan.

Kaplan said as further details for Hochul’s proposed budget are made public, she will be looking closely at the governor’s plans to ensure the continued growth of affordable housing opportunities in her community and across the State.

“I have deep concerns about the prospect of letting existing programs lapse, like the 421a tax abatement. In the weeks ahead, I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Legislature to give full consideration to all of the proposals laid out today,” said Kaplan.

Mayor Adams announces press secretary & press team

Mayor Eric Adams yesterday announced Fabien Levy as his press secretary.

Levy previously served as press secretary and senior advisor to New York Attorney General Letitia James, where he was the office’s chief spokesperson and worked with press on a day-to-day basis on a variety of issues. He previously worked on numerous presidential, U.S. senate, U.S. House, and mayoral races across the country; in California state government; and in the U.S. House of Representatives for then-Congresswoman and now Governor Kathy Hochul.

Levy additionally served in the Obama administration as press secretary at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and was part of the rapid response team during the first open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act.

Named as deputy press secretaries were Jonah Allon, Lauren Bale, Angela Banks, Gloria Chin, Amaris Cockfield, Ivette Davila-Richards, Charles Kretchmer Lutvak and Kate Smart.

“We are building an Administration that ‘Gets Stuff Done’ — and our new press team is no exception,” said Adams. “The city’s press corps plays a vital role in informing the public, and this diverse and talented team will work with them day in and out to communicate our vision and achievements, with an emphasis on honesty, transparency, and accountability.”

Powers Announces Latest Development in the Plan to Redesign Park Avenue Malls

City Council Member Keith Powers (D-Manhattan), chair of the East Midtown Public Realm Improvement Fund Governing Group, yesterday announced an agreement to move forward on redesigning the Park Avenue malls in Midtown Manhattan.

As part of the plan, the city will issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) to hire a landscape architect to create a master plan for replacing the existing Park Avenue malls with new, world-class, active open space. With funding made possible by the East Midtown Governing Group, Department of Transportation (DOT) will contract to a landscape architect to spearhead the public greenspace restoration through the design-build model.

The proposed RFP will include concept development that allows for stakeholder outreach and input, as well as a preliminary landscape design, and is expected to be issued in Spring 2022.

“With this news, we’re taking a major step forward in creating more open, accessible public space for people and businesses in the bustling area of East Midtown,” said Powers. “The pandemic has already accelerated a movement towards a more pedestrian-friendly experience across the city, and this project is a great example of how shifting priorities can help shape a more enjoyable streetscape.”

Council Member and former Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer (D-Manhattan) said the investment in East Midtown comes at a pivotal moment for New York’s recovery.

“Now is the perfect time to re-imagine this stretch of Park Avenue as there is an opportunity to create something truly unique in one of our most important central business districts as we upgrade our critical transportation infrastructure,” Brewer said.

Addabbo puts out call for outstanding students in his district

State Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr. (D-Queens) is looking to honor local high school students who display exemplary academic achievements and who volunteer to do great work in their own communities as part of the this year’s New York State Senate’s Youth Leadership Recognition Awards program.

Teachers and staff from schools within Addabbo’s Senate district can nominate current high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors who excel not only academically, but through leadership in extracurricular and volunteer activities. Students selected to receive the New York State Senate Youth Leadership Recognition Award will receive a congratulatory personalized certificate from Senator Addabbo.

“This is a great annual program that allows New York State to recognize and honor the amazing students we have across the state,” Addabbo said. “Many of our students are not just stars in the classroom, but also stars in athletics, in the arts, and in their communities. I hope to see more students from my district not only nominated, but winning this prestigious award.”

A participation packet has been sent to eligible schools in Addabbo’s district that informs faculty on how they can nominate students.

All nominations must be submitted online at Senator Addabbo’s website by March 25, 2022, by filling out the online nomination form, attaching a recommendation letter and the student’s brief statement about their accomplishment(s). Nominations may come from teachers, administrators, counselors, or other school faculty members, and they can find the nomination page on the New York State Senate website: https://www.nysenate.gov/eform/submit/new-york-senate-youth-leadership.