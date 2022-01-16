State of the State: Queens Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson talks Food Apartheid

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson is the youngest Black person to ever be elected to the body. Fresh out of college just two years ago, the former community activist is working on the issues that affect all of New York State, and his constituents in queens: gun violence, lack of food, and civic engagement. In this episode, we talk about what it’s like to be a young person in politics, and how Anderson’s office is addressing the root causes of violence.

Like and subscribe for more episodes of State of the State, only on PoliticsNY.