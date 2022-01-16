Lawmakers on the Move, Jan. 17, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Persaud Pushes Resolution Proclaiming Jan 18 Thesaurus

State Sen. Roxanne Persuad (D-Brooklyn) recently introduced a resolution in the Senate proclaiming Jan. 18, 2022 as Thesaurus Day in the State of New York.

The day is in honor of Peter Mark Roget, who was born on Jan.18, 1779, and who after a successful career in medicine, spent the rest of his life working on Roget’s Thesaurus of English Words and Phrases which was published in 1852.

The Thesaurus is a book of words or information about a particular field or set of concepts especially a book of words and their synonyms. Roget’s Thesaurus of English Words and Phrases originally contained 15,000 words organized into five primary categories: existence, relation, quantity, number, and time.

“On Thesaurus Day, New Yorkers are encouraged to take out their Thesaurus, use some new words, and stretch their vocabulary; expanding your vocabulary has actually been shown to have positive health effects, and a powerful vocabulary can help an individual get ahead in their life and career,” wrote Persaud in her e-newsletter.

The resolution was transmitted to Gov. Kathy Hochul for review.

Bichotte Hermeyn Statement of Hostage Situation at Texas Synagogue

Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn (D-Brooklyn) yesterday deplored the situation where during a Sabbath service at a synagogue outside Dallas, a hostage situation occurred.

The suspect, identified as Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British national, held four people hostage in an hours-long standoff Saturday before a rescue team entered the building and killed him.

“The freedom to worship is a sacred right, protected by our Constitution. Like many New Yorkers, I watched the unfolding events in Colleyville, TX with trepidation. We know that hate and anti-Semitism exist in our society, and ever since the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, we have known that houses of worship like synagogues and yeshivas are targets. As always, I stand ready to assist the Jewish community here in Brooklyn and across the U.S., to worship in peace and tranquillity,” said Bichotte Hermelyn.

Sanders, Braunstein offer up Valentine Salute to Veterans

State Sen. and Marine Corps veteran James Sanders Jr. (D-Queens) and Assemblymember Edward Braunstein (D-Queens) separately will be honoring the nation’s veterans on Valentine’s Day.

Sanders is hosting his annual Send-A-Vet-A-Valentine program. He is asking the community, local organizations, schools and anyone who wants to participate to donate greeting cards, homemade crafts, artwork and other creative personalized gifts to make this Valentine’s Day special for an elderly and/or a disabled veteran who has served our country. Please no PPE or toiletries.

Items can be dropped off on regular business days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Senator’s District Office, 142-01 Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park. The deadline to drop off items is Thursday, February 10, 2022. If you have questions or concerns about what can be donated, contact AnnMarie Costella at Senator Sanders’ Office at 718-523-3069 or email [email protected].

Meanwhile, Braunstein announced his office’s “Valentines for Vets” gift drive, where Queens residents are invited to donate new clothing, candy and other items that will be given to local veterans. Red t-shirts are also requested for veterans who will attend a Valentine’s Day celebration. The deadline to make donations is Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

“I am proud to sponsor ‘Valentines for Vets,’ a long-standing Northeast Queens tradition that shows thanks and appreciation to our local veterans,” said Braunstein. “In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, my office is collecting donations of cards, candy, playing cards and puzzles, as well as new clothing items such as pajamas, robes, slippers, socks and festive red t-shirts. Please contribute if you are able and I thank you in advance for your generosity.”

Those who would like to drop off donations can bring them to Assemblyman Braunstein’s office, which is located at 213-33 39th Avenue, Suite 238. Items will be donated to hospitalized and disabled veterans at the St. Albans VA Community Living Center and the New York State Veterans’ Home at St. Albans.If you are interested in participating and would like to receive further information, please contact Assemblyman Braunstein’s office at 718-357-3588.

Meng Statement on Asian Woman Pushed to Death in Times Square

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Queens) yesterday called for more security in the subway after an Asian woman was pushed to her death at the Times Square subway station over the weekend.

“I am horrified to learn about this heinous crime in our city and devastated over the death of this woman. It is a terrible and senseless tragedy and my heart aches for her loved ones at this difficult time,” said Meng.

“This incident highlights the need to ensure that all New Yorkers who use mass transit are safe, and that those in need of mental health services receive the help they require. I am committed to working with our new Mayor Eric Adams, Governor Hochul and their administrations to address these concerns. I spoke with the Mayor and Governor today, and joined the Mayor at the scene this afternoon. I thank them for reaching out and for being responsive,” the lawmaker added.

Bontempi Talks up Suffolk County Community College

Suffolk County Legislator Stephanie Bontempi (D-Centerport) recently attended the Suffolk County Community College (SCCC) Board of Trustees Retreat, which provided a great opportunity for elected officials to meet with the Board of Trustees and other key players in the SCCC organization.

Various topics were covered during the opening of the retreat, ranging from the challenges associated with COVID-19 to the changing role of higher education in an increasingly high-tech world. The discussions made it clear that the role of community colleges, such as SCCC, will likely see some changes in the coming years to more effectively address those challenges and the needs of the workforce.

“As a former private elementary school teacher, I am aware of how important it is to match students with curriculums that fit their individual needs and goals. Fortunately, Suffolk County Community College has an extremely diverse set of course offerings and programs. Whether someone is aiming for a technical career, or something that requires education beyond an Associate’s degree, Suffolk Community provides the pathway,” said Bontempi.

If anyone is interested in learning more about Suffolk County Community College, he or she should visit its website at: https://www.sunysuffolk.edu/.