Cannabis Industry Power Players: Meet Senator Liz Krueger, Sponsor of the MRTA

First elected to the New York State Senate in a Special Election in February 2002, Liz Krueger is currently the Chair of the Senate Finance Committee. She was the lead sponsor of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, which passed in 2021. Senator Krueger has made reforming and modernizing New York State’s government, political process, and tax policy the central goals of her legislative agenda. She is one of New York’s most recognized advocates for transformative good-government reforms, from overhauling our outdated, inadequate campaign finance laws to transforming the opaque state budget process.

About the Author

Morgan C. Mullings

Morgan C. Mullings is a news reporter and freelance editorial writer, covering local politics for New York City and cultural topics on a national scale.

