Mayor, local electeds react to Capitol attack anniversary

Politicians around the country are remembering the horror that occurred one year ago today – Jan. 6, 2021- when a mob of then-President Donald Trump supporters attacked the United States Capitol, seeking to overturn Trump’s loss in the 2020 Presidential election.

Electeds in New York City have also commented on the horror of that day as some of the estimated 2,000 protesters came from this city, and of the 725 arrested so far across the country, some are from Brooklyn, Staten Island, Queens and Manhattan.

Mayor Eric Adams had strong words for them, especially from the perspective of a former officer.

“Let’s call it what it was. A violent mob tried to topple American democracy. And too many of those involved have yet to experience any real consequence for their actions,” the mayor said in a statement.

“I’ve worn a badge to protect my city. That day still haunts me. Our system demands a shared, foundational belief that our institution’s matter, whether you win or lose.” He added that the officers deserve for the planners of the attack to be brought to justice.

City Comptroller Brad Lander put out a statement encouraging the public to look beyond Jan. 6, at the people who support legislators that want to overturn free and fair elections.

“Since January 6, 2021, 717 corporations have funneled over $18 million to members of Congress who voted to overturn the will of the people in 2020,” Lander said in a statement.

Lander also praised corporate accountability efforts by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli for encouraging companies to disclose their political spending, an initiative in line with Lander’s values as the new city comptroller.

“Any contributions corporations make to lawmakers who undermine democracy give rise to political instability, undermine economic stability and long-term economic growth – and therefore run counter to our interests as shareholders and as citizens,” Lander said.

He also committed to encouraging city companies to not only disclose their political contributions, but keep them in line with their strategies and beliefs.

In D.C. and in NYC, Democrats and Republicans often stand on opposite sides when it comes to the riot at the Capitol. Among Democrats, there’s a strong sense of grief for the lives lost and strong feelings about saving democracy.

“As a beacon of progress and mosaic of diversity, Brooklyn stands well-positioned to help lead the nation in a more positive, less divisive direction,” said Brooklyn Democratic Party Chair and Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte.

In her statement, the assemblymember attacked the tendency for conspiracy and harmful rhetoric that occurs in far-right circles—and she wasn’t afraid to call out former President Donald Trump either.

“Trump was fully aware his hateful words would fuel violence and sedition and was impeached a second time as a result of his treacherous actions,” Bichotte said.

Among the local commenters were Congressmembers in the Capitol Building during the insurrection, such as U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D- Brooklyn/Manhattan/Queens), who released a statement saying she owes “a great amount of debt” to the Capitol Police who protected her.

“The attempt by former President Trump to subvert our democracy by propagating the big lie that he won the election and inciting a violent mob to overthrow the certification of election results cannot go unpunished,” Velázquez wrote, adding the incident was one of the darkest days in U.S. history.