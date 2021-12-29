Political Odds & Ends, Dec. 30, 2021

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Adams Names Frank Carone Chief of Staff

Mayor-elect Eric Adams plans on Thursday to name Attorney Frank Carone as chief of staff in his new administration, according to the NYTimes.

Carone is currently the attorney for the Kings County Democratic Party and plans to resign Committee and from Hanover Bank, where he served on the board. He is putting his assets in a blind trust, according to his spokesman, George Arzt. The law firm Abrams Fensterman, where he has served as an executive partner and had a 9 percent share, is buying him out.

Carone, 52, was born and raised in Canarsie, Brooklyn. He has been closely involved in filling key appointments in the Adams administration and said in an interview that he believed in Adams.

“Working in politics for so long, it’s rare to find someone who is as selfless as he is,” said Carone. “He just wants to solve problems.”

More on this development in today’s PoliticsNY and amNY.

Addabbo & NYC OATH Helps Constituents with NYC Summonses Issues

State Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo (D-Queens) partnered with the NYC Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings (OATH) earlier this month to help adjudicate New York City summonses for his constituents.

Addabbo and John Castelli, the Deputy Commissioner for Legislative Affairs at OATH, visited local businesses to let them know that OATH would be able to help them in the event that they get any summonses from any New York City agency.

OATH is New York City’s central, independent administrative law court. OATH has two divisions that are responsible for adjudicating City matters: the OATH Trials Division and the OATH Hearings Division.

The OATH Trials Division adjudicates a wide range of issues that can be referred by any City agency, board or commission. The cases it handles includes employee discipline and disability hearings for civil servants, Conflicts of Interest Board cases, proceedings related to the retention of seized vehicles by the police, City-issued license and regulatory enforcement, real estate, zoning and loft law violations, City contract disputes and human rights violations under the City Human Rights Law.

While the OATH Hearings Division holds hearings on summonses issued by 25 different City enforcement agencies for alleged violations of law or City rules including the Departments of Buildings, Sanitation, Environmental Protection, Consumer and Worker Protection, Health and Mental Hygiene and the Taxi and Limousine Commission, among others, as well as summonses from certain non-City entities such as the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

For more information about NYC OATH, visit: https://www1.nyc.gov/site/oath/index.page.

Cornegy Releases 105-page Resource Guide

City Council Member Robert E. Cornegy Jr. (D-Brooklyn) yesterday released a new resource guide available for free on his City Council website.

The guide is composed of useful information focusing on services available to residents of Bedford-Stuyvesant and northern Crown Heights.

“This resource guide is the result of faith in our community,” said Cornegy, Jr. “It is the product of my desire to help you accomplish your goals, whether that be running a successful business, being a caring grandparent or finding support for mental health challenges.”

Because of term limits, December 31, 2021 marks his last day in the City Council after eight years representing the district.

“Our neighborhood has experienced unacceptable difficulties and has created some of the most amazing accomplishments that humans are capable of,” said Cornegy. “We have shown that we can change the narrative, that we can rise above systematic racism and create the most beautiful art, culture, spirituality, and entrepreneurship on the planet. This Resource Guide will help you connect with the incredible people and institutions we have all around us. Now it is time for me to pass on my duties as Council Member to others. As you read these words, I feel blessed to know our community is in good hands—yours.

To download the PDF, click this link: council.nyc.gov/robert-cornegy/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2021/12/Cornegy-D36-Resource-Guide-Combined-r.pdf