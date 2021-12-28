PoliticsNY with Skye: Behind the Curtain with Monique Chandler Waterman, co-Founder, East Flatbush Village Inc.

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Meet Monique Chandler Waterman, co-Founder of East Flatbush Village Inc. where amongst other things she is a community advocate to reduce gun violence. She also currently works for New York Assemblyman Nick Perry who was recently nominated by President Biden to serve as ambassador to his home country of Jamaica. Should he be confirmed, he will vacate his Assembly seat which Chandler Waterman shares she’d be interested in filling.

