PoliticsNY with Skye: Behind the Curtain with Josh Lafazan, candidate for Congress NY-03

Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan was first elected to public office at the age of 18. Now at 27, he announced his candidacy for U.S. Congress for NY-03, the district currently occupied by Rep. Tom Suozzi who is vacating the seat as he seeks the office of Governor for NYS.

Meet Josh and hear what he’d bring to the table as the youngest Democratic member of Congress. Learn about his career path and his passions here on #PoliticsNYwithSkye

Behind the Curtain is a daily video interview series where Skye Ostreicher speaks candidly with community leaders and elected officials in order to get a sense of who they are as people.

Want to spotlight someone involved in NY politics or government? Email us: [email protected] New episodes post weekdays on PoliticsNY.com.