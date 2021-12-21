PoliticsNY with Skye: Behind the Curtain with High Peak Consulting Group

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

While High Peak Consulting Group is a newly formed political strategy team, each of the four members bring their individual campaign experiences to the group. Meet Hunter Gross, Noah Plofker, Rakhee Kulkarni and Luca Rallis, and learn how a small and nimble team of results-seeking campaign specialists develop strategic communications strategy, digital advertising and field strategy.

Behind the Curtain is a daily video interview series where Skye Ostreicher speaks candidly with community leaders and elected officials in order to get a sense of who they are as people.

