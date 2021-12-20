Adams Appoints Ydanis Rodriguez DOT Commissioner

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Monday announced the appointment of term-limited City Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez (D-Manhattan) as Commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT).

Rodriguez is the first Latino to head the agency. He currently serves as the chair of the Council’s Transportation Committee – a position he has held for eight years – and was an early and ardent supporter of Adams’ successful run for mayor.

Separately, Adams said Aloysee Heredia Jarmoszuk will continue to lead the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC).

“Our city’s transportation system faces major challenges, from surging traffic fatalities to increased congestion on our streets. We need proven leaders who are ready to roll up their sleeves on Day 1 and address these issues, with a focus on making transit more equitable and efficient for all New Yorkers. I know Ydanis Rodriguez and Aloysee Heredia Jarmoszuk are up to the challenge, and I look forward to working with them to keep our city moving forward,” said Adams.

Adams expressed the importance of his administration’s hitting the ground running on the missions of increasing street safety, improving transit equity and accessibility, promoting sustainability, as well as effectively investing the federal funds coming to the City as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, commonly referred to as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Rodriguez vowed to work with the rest of his colleagues in the administration as well as with the City Council, advocates, and the private and academic sectors, to carry on the vision of turning New York City into the most pedestrian and cyclist-friendly city in the nation.

“As the next DOT Commissioner, I am proud to soon be working alongside the many men and women in the agency who have been committed to improving the safety of our streets. I will continue looking for innovative ways to reduce our reliance on carbon-emitting vehicles and in its place build a City that prioritizes sustainability and the safety of pedestrians and cyclists,” said Rodriguez.

As the Chair of the Council’s Transportation Committee, Rodriguez spearheaded an array of initiatives and policies, including the city’s annual “Car Free Earth Day” and the expansion of Citi Bike into underserved neighborhoods throughout the city.

Jarmoszuk has served as TLC since 2020, where she is credited with helping the taxi and for-hire-vehicle industry navigate the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic while advancing the Administration’s transportation priorities, including debt relief for taxi medallion owners and expanding the footprint of the City’s wheelchair-accessible fleet.

Prior to leading TLC, she served as the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Mayor for Operations and as Chief of Staff for Central Operations at the New York City Department of Education (DOE).

“I look forward to partnering with Mayor-elect Adams, his Administration and all stakeholders to strengthen the Licensed Driver and Vehicle Industry. The City has a bright future ahead and I look forward to contributing to its success, ” said Jarmoszuk.