PoliticsNY with Skye: Behind the Curtain with Beth Finkel, State Director, AARP New York

Schneps Media x PoliticsNY teamed up with AARP New York to help educate voters about the different candidates running for office in 2021, as well as to share with them the priorities of New York’s seniors.

In this episode, instead of posing the questions, Beth Finkel, state director of AARP NY, shares her own career path and trajectory into advocacy work representing New York’s 50-plus population, which includes 750,000 members across the five boroughs.

Behind the Curtain is a daily video interview series where Skye Ostreicher speaks candidly with community leaders and elected officials in order to get a sense of who they are as people. Schneps Media’s PoliticsNY is proud to provide a platform for all candidates’ voices to be heard.

