Adams to hold inauguration at Kings Theatre in Flatbush

The hallowed corridors of City Hall will likely be empty on Jan. 1, while a party for citywide elected will be erupting at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. Comptroller-elect Brad Lander, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Mayor-elect Eric Adams, Brooklynites who are no strangers to the heart of Flatbush, will be inaugurated in the historic theatre at an evening ceremony.

“It is symbolically impactful for me to be inaugurated as New York City’s 110th mayor in the heart of Flatbush, on behalf of this working-class community and communities like it across the five boroughs who have elected one of their own to lead our recovery. Kings Theatre has made so many wonderful memories over its storied history, and on January 1st we will make even more history there together,” said Mayor-elect Eric Adams in his announcement Dec. 14.

The move to Brooklyn solidified the transfer of NYC’s political nexus from Manhattan to Brooklyn. Though the city has had a mayor representing Brooklyn since 2014, having this many elected officials with successful runs at the city level (and now making runs for governor as well) puts the spotlight squarely on the borough as long as Adams is seated. Adams’ term as Brooklyn borough president serves as his context for mayoral leadership, Williams was raised in the borough and represented Flatbush in the City Council, and Lander also represented parts of the area during his council term.

The other two about to be inaugurated kept their remarks focused on the whole city.

“I am deeply humbled to begin my first full term as public advocate, and gratified that New Yorkers have appreciated and affirmed the work of our office for the last two years. On January 1st, New York begins a new era with new citywide leadership, and I am eager to partner with my fellow citywide elected officials to work on behalf of and for the betterment of New Yorkers,” said Public Advocate Williams.

Lander currently resides in a very different part of Brooklyn than the neighborhoods his colleagues represent; Brownsville and Flatbush are the respective homes of Adams and Williams, while Lander lives in Park Slope, one of the richest neighborhoods in Brooklyn and majority white.

“The oath we will take on January 1st is a promise — a promise to work in partnership and in accordance with our mandates to secure a better future for New Yorkers. I look forward to making that public promise alongside Eric Adams and Jumaane Williams, and to working every day to build a more just and resilient city,” said Comptroller-Elect Lander.

After being sworn in, Team Brooklyn will give their remarks Jan. 1 in front of a diverse group of New Yorkers and community leaders, likely filling up the Kings Theatre’s capacity of 3,000.